ByRoss Markey
Conor McGregor lays out demand for UFC return: 'I will only come back to a stadium'

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has laid out his demands in order to make good on a long-anticipated Octagon return — forcing the promotion’s hand to book him in a stadium show if he’s to compete again.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder in the promotion, recently cast doubt on a potential return to the Octagon — to snap a hiatus dating back to 2021.

Appearing at a post-fight press conference for BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), former gold holder, McGregor claimed he was “happy” with what he’s achieved in his organizational tenure with the promotion.

“My heart bleeds for my country right now… I’m happy with what I’ve done,” Conor McGregor said of a UFC return. “There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now.

“My comeback will be slated as the greatest comeback of all time, so it has to be right,” Conor McGregor continued. “And right now Ireland is in my thoughts.”

Conor McGregor demands stadium show for return to the UFC

However, on social media tonight, the 36-year-old laid out demands in order to fight in the UFC again — appearing to take inspiration from last weekend’s WrestleMania 41 event at the Allegiant Stadium in ‘Sin City’.

“I’ll only come back to a stadium,” Conor McGregor posted on X at UFC parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

Sidelined since UFC 264, McGregor most recently suffered a second consecutive loss in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against three-fight rival, Dustin Poirier.

In the pairing, McGregor suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in the opening round.

Booked to fight at UFC 303 last summer, Crumlin striker, McGregor withdrew from a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week, citing a fractured toe.

