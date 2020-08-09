Pedro Munhoz was not pleased to find that he wasn’t in the new UFC 4 video game.

The latest installment of the fighting game from EA Sports is set to officially release August 14 and promises to be an even more groundbreaking edition to give fans a true Octagon experience.

However, there are many big names not available to play on the game’s roster and one of them is Munhoz who wasn’t happy about it.

“That’s some bullsh*t, man,” Munhoz said in a recent interview with James Lynch (via Bloody Elbow). “It just sucks. It’s something that I can not control. But, also, I think it’s some bullsh*t, you know?

“I tweet before, too, I’ve been in the UFC since 2014, next year it’s going to be seven years. I’ve fought the best fighters in the division and I compete in every one of my fights. But I think it’s not how good you are. I think it’s how many followers you have, you know?”

It certainly is a shame Munhoz is not in the game as he has long been a top contender in the bantamweight division and notably holds a knockout win over former 135-pound king Cody Garbrandt.

Hopefully, a future update sees him included.

In the meantime, he has more pressing issues as he is set to welcome Frankie Edgar into the bantamweight division when they headline UFC Vegas 7 on August 22.

What do you think of Munhoz not being included in UFC 4?