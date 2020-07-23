EA Sports have released the first gameplay footage taken from the soon to be released UFC 4 game – check it out below.

The gaming giant dropped a two-minute trailer for the latest UFC game ahead of the promotions massively successful run of events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya were also confirmed as the cover stars for the game which is due for release on August 14.

British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will both be playable characters in the game and are available to anyone who pre-orders the game for free.

Are you excited for the upcoming release of UFC 4?