UFC middleweight contender and fan-favorite, Paulo Costa has reflected on agreeing new terms on a reported four-fight deal with the Dana White-led promotion – quoting Martin Scorcese’s The Wolf of Wall Street in rejoice.

Costa, the current #5 ranked middleweight contender, most recently featured at UFC 278 back in August of last year against former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold – securing a unanimous decision victory over the Californian.

Retaining just a single fight on his UFC contract in the aftermath of his victory over Rockhold, Belo Horizonte native, Paulo Costa confirmed recently how he and his partner and representative, Tamara Alves had come to terms with the organization on a new, multi-fight deal.

Rejecting the opportunity to fight former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 back in February of this year, Costa will also reportedly earn $1,000,000 per fight on his new contract with the UFC, as per his manager, Alves.

Taking to his official Twitter account last night, the charismatic Brazilian boldly claimed that he would also be the first fighter in the history of mixed martial arts to earn in excess of $1,000,000,000 over the course of his career.

Paulo Costa quotes award-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio

Quoting award-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio on his social media once more last night – one-time title challenger, Costa, shared promotional footage of him training – all whilst sporting a ‘secret juice’ training top.

GIMME THAT FUCK MONEY 😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/0bECA3wVBO — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 24, 2023

Challenging for undisputed middleweight gold back in 2020, Costa dropped a second round TKO loss to former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Along with confirming his impending new contract, Costa also revealed he had been approached with fights against both Sean Strickland, and the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev next by the organization.