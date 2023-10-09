Former middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa has revealed he underwent a fairly gruesome-looking surgical procedure on his elbow just three weeks ago – ahead of his potential championship eliminator against Khamzat Chimaev next week at UFC 294.

Costa, the current number six ranked middleweight contender, is slated to make his return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 294 next weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE – taking on the undefeated Chimaev in the pair’s respective returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year.

Last time out for the Belo Horizonte native, Costa snapped a two-fight losing skid to former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya and perennial contender, Marvin Vettori – with a unanimous decision win over former UFC and Strikeforce championship holder, Luke Rockhold last August.

As for Chimaev, the undefeated finisher has yet to feature inside the Octagon since he landed a dominant first round D’Arce choke submission win over Kevin Holland back in September of last year at UFC 279 in a co-headlining catchweight clash.

Paulo Costa reveals elbow surgery just 3 weeks out from UFC 294 return

Predicting a relatively easy stoppage win over Chimaev in their matchup in the Middle East next weekend, Costa has stunningly revealed he underwent a surgical procedure to address an elbow injury, just weeks out from his fight with the Chechen-born contender.

“How strong are u?” Paulo Costa posted on his official Instagram account. “U never really know until you get tested by fire of life. I did surgery 3 weeks ago, 10 seams size. But I know how tough I’m and continues improving and overcoming myself. It doesn’t stop me, still doing my things sparrings and everything. I’m so blessing. God’s gives me exceptional condition, and surrodned my by great peoples.”

How strong are u? U never really know until you get tested by fire 🔥 of life.

I did surgery 3 weeks ago , 10 seams size . But I know how tough I’m and continues improving and overcoming myself. It doesn’t stop me, still doing my things sparrings and everything. I’m so blessing… pic.twitter.com/gbClA66K7l — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 9, 2023

Who wins at UFC 294: Paulo Costa or Khamzat Chimaev?