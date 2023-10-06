Paulo Costa is ready to report Khamzat Chimaev to the fuzz weeks away from their highly anticipated clash at UFC 294.

By the time both men step inside the Octagon in Abu Dhabi on October 21, it will have been more than a year since either one has competed. Despite that, Costa and Chimaev are both seemingly on the cusp of a middleweight world title opportunity. All each man really needs is one big win to make a fairly solid case for themselves.

With fight night looming, it’s been relatively between the two behemoths, but it appears that Khamzat Chimaev has kept himself busy by creeping into the DM’s of Costa’s girlfriend/manager, Tamara Alves. The Eraser’ shared a screenshot of Chimaev’s message which read, “Haw you can be together with this sh*t, he like black boys,” accompanied by a picture of Costa moments after being knocked out by Israel Adesanya at UFC 253.

Costa shared the image on social media whilst threatening to report Chimaev for harassment.

I gonna report this harassment by Gourmet Chen Chen towards my girlfriend/future mother of my childres and manager. I felt threatened by this handsome guy calling her on dm,” Costa wrote on X. “please @Tamaraalves2 Don’t be fooled by that beautiful face inshala.”

Paulo Costa’s Girlfriend Gets In on the Fun

Obviously, Paulo Costa is just having a little fun with the situation, but even his girlfriend chimed in on the post to throw some shade at the undefeated Chechen monster.

“This guys is so scared. So, his trying to affect you trough a women,” Alves replied. “But, I think he don’t know that I’m on this game for a long time and this type of thing just show his weakness. Don’t be scared Chen Chen.”

While the three engaged in a fairly humourous encounter on social media, it’s guaranteed to be anything, but that when the two heavy-hitters step inside the Octagon in the UAE capital with a potential middleweight title opportunity hanging in the balance.