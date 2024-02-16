Video – Paulo Costa successfully makes weight for return fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC 298

ByRoss Markey
Paulo Costa successfully makes weight for UFC 298 fight with Robert Whittaker

Yet to tip the scales since he featured back in 2022, former middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa did so successfully today ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 298 this weekend, as he takes on Robert Whittaker in a potential title-eliminator.

Costa, the current number six ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he took main card honors back in 2022, landing a unanimous decision win over former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight titleholder, Luke Rockhold.

Booked to co-headline UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Costa was forced from a grudge fight with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev – suffering a nasty bursitis infection in his elbow, resulting in multiple surgical procedures. 

And slated to come back at UFC 298 this weekend at the Honda Center, Belo Horizonte native, Costa takes on former undisputed champion, Whittaker – and for the first time in almost two years, the Brazilian successfully made weight – tipping 185.5 pounds for his co-headliner with the fan-favorite.

Dropping just two professional losses in his career, Brazilian powerhouse, Costa suffered a knockout defeat in an unsuccessful title charge against common-foe, Israel Adesanya – before then forcing an impromptu light heavyweight fight – and subsequent defeat to Marvin Vettori. 

Over the course of his tenure in the Dana White-led promotion, Costa has turned in notable wins over the likes of Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and former champion, Johny Hendricks. 

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland.

