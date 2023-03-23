One-time UFC middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa has confirmed he has agreed financial terms on a new four-fight deal with the Dana White-led organization, following infamous contract woes between the two in the last year.

Costa, the current #5 ranked middleweight contender, was most recently expected to fight former undisputed division champion, Robert Whittaker back in February at UFC 284, however, the matchup between the duo fell to the wayside.

The Belo Horizonte native snapped his two-fight losing skid back in August of last year against former undisputed middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, landing a unanimous decision victory over the veteran ex-titleholder.

Paulo Costa confirms terms have been reached on a new UFC deal

Costa, who retains just a single fight on his current Octagon deal – confirmed how he, along with his manager and partner had agreed financial terms with the UFC regarding a new contract, as well as revealing he had been approached with a May fight against Sean Strickland, and a potential October matchup against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“I haven’t signed the contract yet but we have reached a deal with the UFC regarding the pay,” Paulo Costs said during an interview with PVT. “It wasn’t easy, there was a lot of hard work, and I have to highlight Tamara’s (Alves) brilliant work here.”

“I want that, too,” Paulo Costa said of a fight with Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. “[The UFC] want to make sure this (Khamzat) Chimaev fight happen at all costs, but I want to make both happen. We’ll see.”

Suffering a knockout loss to former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya in his sole title fight with the organization, Costa then suffered a decision defeat against recent UFC 284 winner, Marvin Vettori.

En route to his premier title tilt, Paulo Costa had landed notable victories over the likes of Uriah Hall, former welterweight champion, Johny Hendricks, as well as multiple-time title challenger, Yoel Romero.