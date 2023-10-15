Expected to make a return to the Octagon and snap a three-year retirement in 2024, former lightweight contender, Paul Felder is clamoring for a trilogy rubber match with last night’s UFC Vegas 81 main event victor, Edson Barboza, according to desk analyst and welterweight contender, Michael Chiesa.

Calling time on his storied mixed martial arts career back in 2020, Felder’s most recent Octagon came in the form of a short-notice clash with former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos at the UFC Apex facility – suffering a one-sided split decision loss in his second consecutive headliner.

However, earlier this summer, the Philadelphia favorite, who turned 39 years old back in April, announced his return to the USADA testing pool – with the view to a potential slot on the upcoming UFC 300 card next year.

“I have no idea,’ Paul Felder said. “I rolled with Michael (Chiesa) today. Honest to God, it blew up on social. I’m back training, I’m enjoying MMA again.”

Michael Chiesa touts Paul Felder as interested in Edson Barboza trilogy

“For all the people that think I need a complete both hip replacements, I have bad hips there’s no secret about that. I’ve had bad hips for years, but I am back in the USADA testing pool. That’s exactly where I’m at now, but that is it. That is it. I did it just in case, I’m getting old and there might be some old dudes out there that might want to dust it up in six months. Other than that, I have no idea. I’m enjoying training.”

And taking in last night’s UFC Vegas 81 action away from the commentary booth, Roufusport staple, Felder, according to the above-mentioned, Chiesa, voiced an interest in rounding out his fight series with the aforenoted, Barboza in the form of a third fight, with both men sitting at one win apiece.

First colliding back in July 2015, Felder was struck with his first professional loss against Barboza, suffering a unanimous decision defeat to the Brazilian striking ace.

And in a rematch four years later at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, Felder evened the score between the two, notching himself a close, split decision win over the Nova Friburgo native.

rallying in last night’s win at UFC Vegas 81, Barboza secured his second straight victory for the first time at the featherweight limit, turning in a unanimous decision win over Sodiq Yusuff in his fourth headlining bout under the promotion’s banner.

Would you like to see Paul Felder fight Edson Barboza in his return?