Report – Patchy Mix set to replace Chito Vera, make Octagon bow in fight with Mario Bautista at UFC 316

According to reports tonight, former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion, Patchy Mix is in line for a long-mooted Octagon debut, with a bout against the surging, Mario Bautista slated for UFC 316 next month in Newark, New Jersey.

Overnight, PFL (Professional Fighters League) had confirmed they had released fan-favorite, Mix from his promotional contract, amid his disappointment amid a lack of traction on his return fight.

“I want to thank the PFL,” Patchy Mix wrote on Instagram following the statement posted by the Donn Davis-led organization. “As we all know, the sport of mixed martial arts needs the PFL to continue giving top fighters opportunities, as it’s the only other major company in MMA. I wish the PFL all the success in the world going forward, as well as former competitors and everyone that’s helped make these great moments throughout the years.”

And tonight, according to a report on X from user, @MagicM_MMABets — former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion, Mix has inked a multi-fight deal with the Dana White-led promotion, and will replace former title challenger, Vera, in a short-notice fight with the streaking, Bautista at UFC 316 at the beginning of June.

Patchy Mix set for UFC 316 bow against Mario Bautista

“Can confirm now. Patchy Mix vs Mario Bautista, it’s on. Per sources,” The tweet read.

Sidelined since May of last year, Mix had most recently landed a split decision win over Russian title challenger, Magomed Magomedov at Bellator Champions Series 2 — defending the Bellator MMA championship.

In the midst of a stunning seven-fight winning run, 21-1 star, Mix suffered his sole professional loss in a unanimous decision defeat against Juan Archuleta in his premiere title fight with the organization back in 2020.

And in the time since, the New York native has rattled off notable victories over the likes of James Gallagher, Kyoji Horiguchi, Raufeon Stots, and Sergio Pettis, to go with his pair of triumphs against the above-mentioned, Magomedov.

Sidelined since last October, Bautista most recently extended his winning spree to an eye-catching seven-fights, too — with a wrestling-heavy unanimous judging win over former featherweight kingpin, Jose Aldo at UFC 307.