Video – Paige VanZant tests out her slapping skills ahead of Power Slap debut on June 28

Ex-UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler Paige VanZant is getting her slaphand ready.

After testing out her skills in the Octagon, the squared circle, and the boxing ring, ’12 Gauge’ will try her hand (literally) at Power Slap, Dana White’s controversial pet project that some have described as nothing more than sanctioned brain trauma.

As announced during Saturday’s UFC Saudi Arabia broadcast, VanZant will make her promotional debut on Friday, June 28 at Power Slap 8 when she meets Christine ‘The Edge’ Wolmarans.

With the event only days away, VanZant has been hard at work in the gym, getting her pimp hand strong as she looks to invade yet another combat sport.

After Tackling MMA, Bare-Knuckle, and Boxing, Paige VanZant Puts her toughness to the test with power slap

After seven years of competing inside the Octagon, going 5-4 in the process, VanZant traded in her four-ounce gloves for a pair of hand wraps, singing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2021. Unfortunately, ’12 Gauge’ failed to live up to her million-dollar deal, losing back-to-back bouts against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

Last month, PVZ made her professional boxing debut under the Misfits Boxing banner, challenging reigning middleweight champion Elle Brooke at the MF & DAZN X Series 15 in Houston. Though she didn’t take another L, VanZant didn’t leave with the gold either.

After five rounds of action, the judges scored it a majority draw, paving the way for the two to run it back later this year.

But not before she tests her slapping skills in ‘Sin City.’