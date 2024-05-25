Paige VanZant vs. Elle Brooke ruled a split draw, rematch already in the works – MF & DAZN: X Series 15

Ex-UFC standout Paige VanZant made his professional boxing debut on Saturday night, squaring off with reigning and defending Misfits Boxing middleweight champion Elle Brooke at MF & DAZN: X Series 15.

After building an 8-5 record in mixed martial arts, VanZant made the move to bare-knuckle in 2021, coming up short in back-to-back fights against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

Now, ’12 Gauge’ will try her hand at the sweet science against X-rated film star and online influencer Elle Brooke.

Though she’s primarily known for her work in the adult entertainment industry, Brooke has proven to be a formidable foe in the boxing ring, amassing an impressive 4-1 record, including a third-round knockout of Andrea-Jane Bunker in January to claim the MF middleweight strap.

From the opening bell, Paige VanZant came out looking to establish her jab and use her reach advantage. However, Brooke did an excellent job of ducking her way in and unleashing her right hand, which caught PVZ clean near the end of the first, sitting down the former UFC star.

VanZant answered the referee’s count, but there was not enough time for Brooke to inflict more damage before the end of the round.

Coming out for the second, Brooke appeared to slow down a bit, allowing VanZant to climb her way back into the fight. ’12 Gauge’ didn’t put much on her punches, but the sheer volume was enough to make it a much more competitive round. The remaining rounds would be fairly competitive with Brooke gaining a clear advantage in the fourth with a nice variety of power strikes compared to VanZant’s love-taps.

After five rounds of back-and-forth action, we went to the scorecards where the judges would all but guarantee that a rematch between the two would be coming later this year.

Official Result: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant is ruled a split draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47)

Check Out Highlights From Paige VanZant vs. Elle Brooke at MF & DAZN: X Series 15:

Paige VanZant is ready to put on a show! 🌟🥊#XSeries15 | @misfitsboxing | May 25 pic.twitter.com/uA05VouiMM — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) May 26, 2024

SHOWTIME 🥊Elle Brooke makes her way to the ring ✅#XSeries15 | @MisfitsBoxing | May 25 pic.twitter.com/8jET9sX4Xm — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) May 26, 2024

𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 🥊💥



Brought to you by @OnlyFans #XSeries15 | @MisfitsBoxing | May 25 pic.twitter.com/WGhHGbQqlq — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) May 26, 2024