Dalton Rosta Forces Sadibou Sy to Tap Out with Devastating D’arce Choke – PFL 3 Highlights

Dalton Rosta ran through Sadibou Sy at the PFL World Tournament on Friday night, securing a second-round submission victory over the former champion.

The first round belonged to Rosta, who landed the better of the striking exchanges, most of which came against the fence. With only seconds to go in the round, Rosta finally managed to muscle Sy to the mat and dropped a few bombs just before the bell.

Sy looked a little worse for wear following the round, taking his time to get off the canvas and make his way to the corner.

Just over a minute into the second, Rosta pumped a jab with a booming right hand hidden behind it. As Sy attempted to retreat, that allowed Rosta to rush in and secure his second takedown of the fight. Rosta immediately took Sy’s back and dropped some heavy shots, prompting Sy to turn over, allowing Rosta to slide right into side control.

Rosta came dangerously close to finishing the fight with an Americana, but Sy defended well and freed his arm from the danger.

While Sy was able to protect his arm, he couldn’t do the same for his neck. Rosta cinched in a d’arce choke with less than two minutes to go, forcing Sy to tap out and advancing himself to the semi-final round of the middleweight tournament.

Official Result: Dalton Rosta def. Sadibou Sy via submission (d’arce choke) at 3:29 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Dalton Rosta vs. Sadibou Sy at PFL 3: