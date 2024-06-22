Ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap, set to make promotional debut on June 28

ByCraig Pekios
Paige VanZant is headed to Power Slap!

During the UFC Saudi Arabia broadcast on Saturday, CEO Dana White revealed that ’12 Gauge’ would be making her Power Slap debut at the Power Slap 8 event on June 28 against South Africa’s Christine Wolmarans.

It’s just the latest in a series of combat sports endeavors for the UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler. After seven years of competing inside the Octagon, going 5-4 in the process, ’12 Gauge’ signed a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Unfortunately, ‘PVZ’ failed to live up to the hype, losing back-to-back bouts against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich inside the squared circle.

Paige VanZant makes power slap debut on the heels of her first pro boxing boxing

In May, she made her pro boxing debut, challenging Elle Brooke for the Misfits Boxing middleweight title. Though she didn’t lose, she didn’t take home the gold either as the judges scored the fight a split draw. VanZant is expected to rematch Brooke later this year.

But not before she tests out her open-handed slapping skills as a part of Dana White’s latest pet project.

Though Paige VanZant has struggled to find the win column in recent years, her toughness and durability are undeniable. In 16 career fights, she’s never been KO’d—a stat that could serve her well in this new venture.

