paige vanzant leaked the Secret to Her Fighter-Ready Body. Find Out Her Full Training Plan

Paige VanZant leaked her workout routine. Paige VanZant, the UFC veteran and current BKFC competitor, is known for her fighting style and personality.

Whether she’s in the Octagon or preparing for a new challenge, VanZant maintains her impressive physique with a rigorous training regimen. A typical day at the gym includes a two-hour workout packed with a mix of warmups, plyometrics, shadowboxing, kickboxing, and strength exercises. Paige VanZant leaked her training routine that works for MMA, UFC, modeling, and even slapfighting.

Paige VanZant Leaked Her Workout Plan

Below is a breakdown of VanZant’s favorite drills and moves that help keep her in top shape:

1. Box Jump: Explosive Strength

Works: Glutes and Legs

To improve explosive strength, VanZant starts with box jumps. From a shoulder-width stance, she drops into a quarter-squat, swings her arms, and uses momentum to jump onto a box. Each set consists of 10–12 reps.

2. Jump Rope Combo: Agility and Coordination

Works: Arms, Legs

This classic drill boosts endurance and agility. VanZant alternates between basic jumps, side swings, and crosses, aiming for at least 10 minutes of continuous rope jumping.

3. Shadowboxing: Stamina and Technique

Works: Shoulders, Arms, Core

VanZant performs a series of punches, left jab, right punch, left hook, and right uppercut while maintaining a fighter’s stance. This exercise not only builds stamina but also enhances technique and precision.

4. High Kick: Flexibility and Power

Works: Legs and Core

VanZant’s high kicks are crucial for improving leg strength and flexibility. With her left foot forward, she sharply lifts her right leg, pivoting off her left to land the kick with power.

5. Flying Knee: Explosiveness

Works: Core and Legs

A move VanZant often uses in the ring, the flying knee requires explosive power. From her fighter stance, she springs forward, driving her knee into a target, such as a bag, while protecting her face.

6. Cardio Side Kick: Endurance

Works: Core, Legs

The side kick combines agility with endurance. VanZant brings her left knee to hip height, pivoting her right foot, and then extends her left leg parallel to the floor in a swift, powerful kick. Paige VanZant leaked the secret to her kicking success, a must-know technique.

7. Kick the Can: Precision and Power

Works: Legs

VanZant’s signature kick, used to finish her fight against Bec “Rowdy” Rawlings, involves a fake low kick followed by a high roundhouse. This sequence demands precision and explosive power.

8. Handstand Walks: Balance and Core Strength

Works: Upper Body and Core

For a full-body challenge, VanZant practices handstand walks, keeping her core tight and legs straight while she moves her hands forward, building upper body strength and balance. Paige VanZant leaked a pretty wild workout here, to recommend for everyone

9. Fighter Pushup: Upper Body and Core

Works: Chest, Shoulders, Arms, Core

The fighter pushup is a variation of the traditional pushup, performed with fists rather than palms. This move strengthens the chest, shoulders, and core, with 2–3 sets of 20 reps for a full workout.

10. Heavy Bag Sit-Up: Core Strength

Works: Core

Paige VanZant finishes her workout with heavy bag sit-ups, wrapping her legs around a heavy bag for support while performing sit-ups. This exercise targets the core, with 2–3 sets of 10–15 reps.

Paige VanZant leaked her intense training routine showing commitment and determination. It’s no surprise that she’s able to maintain such an impressive physique. Whether she’s stepping into the Octagon or pursuing her other venture, such as modeling, content creation, and even writing a book. VanZant’s athleticism and dedication remain at the forefront of her career.