Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy Join Team Miami in GFL, Sizzle in Jungle-Themed Photoshoot

ByTimothy Wheaton
Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy Join Team Miami in GFL, Sizzle in Jungle-Themed Photoshoot

Former UFC stars Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy have been drafted to represent Team Miami in the inaugural season of the GFL. The team-based MMA promotion, set to kick off in April 2025, vows to revolutionize the sport with its league-style format and city-based teams. the MMA athletes Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy heat up MMA fans with a steamy photoshoot.

Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy Team Miami in GFL

GFL’s Team Miami is helmed by manager Thiago Alves and coached by MMA veteran Conan Silveira. It has assembled a stacked roster that includes marquee names like Junior Dos Santos, Yoel Romero, and Anthony Pettis. The addition of VanZant and Goldy to the women’s strawweight division further bolsters the team’s championship aspirations.

READ MORE:  UFC Star Reacts to Elon Musk's Questionable Salute During Trump Inauguration
Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy 2

Both athletes bring a blend of fighting power and media-savvy appeal. Paige VanZant is known for her aggressive fighting style and mainstream fame through stints in bare-knuckle boxing, professional wrestling, and reality television. She has become a crossover star. Hannah Goldy, an accomplished fighter in her own right, has also built a strong presence outside the cage through professional modeling and content creation.

Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy

Paige VanZant and Hannah Jungle Photoshoot

To mark their GFL debut, Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy joined forces for a striking photoshoot that stunned fans. Captioned “Strong & Sexy 🔥” and shared widely on social media, the shoot showcases the duo as the “protectors of the jungle.”

The Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy photoshoot is with Ohrangutangirls shot by Bruce Morroni-Racine. The group is known for celebrating beauty, individuality, and connections through vibrant photoshoots and creative content. The Ohrangutang team organizes photoshoot events in various locations, including Miami, Toronto, Berlin, and elsewhere.

READ MORE:  Addressing the ‘Elephant in the Room’ - Chris Weidman Comments on UFC Exit and GFL Draft
Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy 6

The Global Fight League’s approach to MMA offers fighters revenue-sharing agreements, retirement plans, and insurance benefits, enhancing the appeal of this groundbreaking promotion. With regular-season events leading to playoffs and a championship finale, every fight will carry implications for the team standings.

READ MORE:  Everything You Need to Know About Global Fight League's First-Ever Live Draft

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts