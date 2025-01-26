Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy Join Team Miami in GFL, Sizzle in Jungle-Themed Photoshoot

Former UFC stars Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy have been drafted to represent Team Miami in the inaugural season of the GFL. The team-based MMA promotion, set to kick off in April 2025, vows to revolutionize the sport with its league-style format and city-based teams. the MMA athletes Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy heat up MMA fans with a steamy photoshoot.

Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy Team Miami in GFL

GFL’s Team Miami is helmed by manager Thiago Alves and coached by MMA veteran Conan Silveira. It has assembled a stacked roster that includes marquee names like Junior Dos Santos, Yoel Romero, and Anthony Pettis. The addition of VanZant and Goldy to the women’s strawweight division further bolsters the team’s championship aspirations.

Both athletes bring a blend of fighting power and media-savvy appeal. Paige VanZant is known for her aggressive fighting style and mainstream fame through stints in bare-knuckle boxing, professional wrestling, and reality television. She has become a crossover star. Hannah Goldy, an accomplished fighter in her own right, has also built a strong presence outside the cage through professional modeling and content creation.

Paige VanZant and Hannah Jungle Photoshoot

To mark their GFL debut, Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy joined forces for a striking photoshoot that stunned fans. Captioned “Strong & Sexy 🔥” and shared widely on social media, the shoot showcases the duo as the “protectors of the jungle.”

The Paige VanZant and Hannah Goldy photoshoot is with Ohrangutangirls shot by Bruce Morroni-Racine. The group is known for celebrating beauty, individuality, and connections through vibrant photoshoots and creative content. The Ohrangutang team organizes photoshoot events in various locations, including Miami, Toronto, Berlin, and elsewhere.

The Global Fight League’s approach to MMA offers fighters revenue-sharing agreements, retirement plans, and insurance benefits, enhancing the appeal of this groundbreaking promotion. With regular-season events leading to playoffs and a championship finale, every fight will carry implications for the team standings.