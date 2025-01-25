Full Rosters for All 6 Global Fight League Teams Revealed!

All six teams have been revealed for the Global Fight League’s inaugural season.

On Friday, the promotion held its first-ever live draft hosted by former UFC play-by-play man Mike Goldberg and a host of others. The No. 1 pick of the evening saw Team Dubai select former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley who has not competed in a mixed martial arts bout in nearly four years.

Team Los Angeles selected former UFC and ONE Championship standout ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt as its first pick, followed by Team London who took ex-Bellator middleweight champ Gegard Mousasi. Former UFC heavyweight titleholders Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum were selected by Team Miami and Team Sao Paulo respectively while Team New York closed the opening round by selecting ‘Motown Phenom’ Kevin Lee.

Chris Weidman, who just announced his retirement from the sport earlier this month ahead of UFC 311, was picked as Team New York’s second selection.

Paige VanZant, Holly Holm, and Cat Zingano among the woman featured in Global Fight league draft

Aspen Ladd was the first female fighter selected, taken by Team Los Angeles in the second round of the draft. She was followed by Josefine Knutsson and Holly Holm who were taken as the 15th and 18th overall picks. UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler Paige VanZant and Cat Zingano were both selected by Team Miami in the later rounds.

Also selected were a slew of prospects, including atomweight standout Kayla Hracho who went a combined 5-2 during her runs under the Combate Global and iKON Fighting Federation banners.

Former flyweight champion and the winningest woman in Bellator MMA history, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was also taken in the GFL draft. She was selected by Team Los Angeles, joining Cynthia Calvillo, Jessica Penne, and Cory McKenna.

‘El Cucuy’ picked up by team los angeles

Hours after being declared for the GFL draft, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was selected by Team Los Angeles. El Cucuy‘ closed out his 13-year-long run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship following a record-breaking eighth straight loss inside the Octagon against Michael Chiesa at a Fight Night event in August. Ferguson has not won a fight since a June 2019 TKO stoppage against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Check out the rosters for all six global fight league teams below:

Team Dubai

Anastasia Nikolakakos (atomweight)

Jessica Aguilar (atomweight)

Faine Mesquita (strawweight)

Randi Field (strawweight)

Alexa Conners (bantamweight)

Arlene Blencowe (bantamweight)

Farbod Iran Nezhad (bantamweight)

Timur Valiev (bantamweight)

Adilet Nurmatov (featherweight)

Khumoyun Tukhtamurodov (featherweight)

Damir Ismagulov (lightweight)

Tofiq Musayev (lightweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (welterweight)

Tyron Woodley (welterweight)

Derek Brunson (middleweight)

Luke Rockhold (middleweight)

Omari Akhmedov (light heavyweight)

Ronny Markes (light heavyweight)

Ali Isaev (heavyweight)

Todd Duffee (heavyweight)

Team Los Angeles

Cory McKenna (atomweight)

Jessica Penne (atomweight)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (strawweight)

Cynthia Calvillo (strawweight)

Aspen Ladd (bantamweight)

Leslie Smith (bantamweight)

Ray Borg (bantamweight)

Urijah Faber (bantamweight)

Chad Mendes (featherweight)

Tyler Diamond (featherweight)

Sage Northcutt (lightweight)

Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Lorenz Larkin (welterweight)

Louis Glismann (welterweight)

Grant Neal (middleweight)

Uriah Hall (middleweight)

Da Woon Jung (light heavyweight)

Rashad Evans (light heavyweight)

Frank Mir (heavyweight)

Andrei Arlovski (heavyweight)

Team London

Chiara Penco (atomweight)

Kelly Staddon (atomweight)

Josefine Knutsson (strawweight)

Karolina Owczarz (strawweight)

Julia Budd (bantamweight)

Pannie Kianzad (bantamweight)

Cameron Else (bantamweight)

Josh Hill (bantamweight)

Brett Johns (featherweight)

Mike Grundy (featherweight)

Benson Henderson (lightweight)

Tim Wilde (lightweight)

Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Norman Parke (welterweight)

Gegard Mousasi (middleweight)

Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz (middleweight)

Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Ilir Latifi (light heavyweight)

Stuart Austin (heavyweight)

Tanner Boser (heavyweight)

Team Miami

Kayla Hracho (atomweight)

Natasha Kuziutina (atomweight)

Hannah Goldy (strawweight)

Paige VanZant (strawweight)

Cat Zingano (bantamweight)

Mariya Agapova (bantamweight)

Eric Shelton (bantamweight)

Marlon Moraes (bantamweight)

Andre Harrison (featherweight)

Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Anthony Pettis (lightweight)

Jeremy Stephens (lightweight)

Dilano Taylor (welterweight)

Gleison Tibau (welterweight)

Hector Lombard (middleweight)

Yoel Romero (middleweight)

Philipe Lins (light heavyweight)

Thiago Santos (light heavyweight)

Robelis Despaigne (heavyweight)

Junior Dos Santos (heavyweight)

Team Sao Paulo

Joice Mara (atomweight)

Pamela Mara (atomweight)

Camila Reynoso (strawweight)

Viviane Araujo (strawweight)

Alejandra Lara (bantamweight)

Paula Bittencourt (bantamweight)

Raphael Assuncao (bantamweight)

Renan Barao (bantamweight)

Julio Arce (featherweight)

Maike Linhares (featherweight)

Patricky Freire (lightweight)

Lucas Martins (lightweight)

Alex Oliveira (welterweight)

Carlos Petruzzella (welterweight)

Alan Patrick (middleweight)

Douglas Lima (middleweight)

Antonio Carlos Junior (light heavyweight)

Mauricio Rua (light heavyweight)

Bruno Cappelozza (heavyweight)

Fabricio Werdum (heavyweight)

Team New York

Bi Nguyen (atomweight)

Marisa Messer-Belenchia (atomweight)

Melissa Amaya (strawweight)

Miao Ding (strawweight)

Holly Holm (bantamweight)

Liana Jojua (bantamweight)

Jimmie Rivera (bantamweight)

Zviad Lazishvili (bantamweight)

Lance Palmer (featherweight)

Kai Kamaka III (featherweight)

Sidney Outlaw (lightweight)

Kevin Lee (lightweight)

Neiman Gracie (welterweight)

Dillon Danis (welterweight)

Phillip Hawes (middleweight)

Chris Weidman (middleweight)

Devin Clark (light heavyweight)

Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Fabricio Werdum (heavyweight)

Aleksei Oleinik (heavyweight)

You can watch the full GFL inaugural draft below: