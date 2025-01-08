Why Paige VanZant Walked Away from the UFC: ‘Careers Are Short, I’m Going Where the Money Is’

After making her UFC debut in 2014 at just 20 years old, Paige VanZant quickly gained attention for her exciting fighting style and magnetic personality. However, despite some notable victories, including her wins over Felice Herrig and Bec Rawlings, VanZant’s UFC career also included difficult losses to top competitors like Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas. After a six-year tenure, her final UFC fight took place in July 2020.

Why Paige VanZant Left the UFC

Reflecting on her decision to walk away from the UFC, Paige VanZant explained that she felt her career, and those of other fighters, was too short-lived to continue in a sport where financial rewards didn’t align with the effort. VanZant expressed her desire to one day compete for a title, but she also acknowledged the importance of a realistic perspective.

She believes that when you’re not being fairly compensated for your work, it becomes more of a hobby than a career. For her, the financial rewards of a career play a key role, noting that if she’s putting in the same effort, commitment, and intensity, she wants to ensure she’s being paid accordingly. “If you’re doing a job and you’re not getting paid your value for it, yeah, then it’s a hobby,” Paige VanZant said while speaking on a podcast with her husband.

The former UFC star emphasized that for her, the financial aspect of a career is crucial. “If I’m going to do the same job, if I’m going to be doing the same violence, the same dedication, the same drive, I’m going to go where I’m going to be making the most money,” she added. VanZant recognized that careers in MMA are often short, with fighters facing injuries and setbacks that can end careers abruptly. “I trained with people who got hurt in the gym, got knocked out, and they never could fight again and never got their opportunity,” she said.

How much does Paige VanZant make?

Since leaving the UFC, VanZant has diversified her career, capitalizing on her fame in modeling, acting, and social media. With millions of followers across platforms like Instagram and TikTok, she has secured endorsement deals with major brands such as Reebok and Nike. However, her most significant financial success has come from modeling platforms. How much does Paige VanZant make? She has earned more in a single day than she did throughout her entire UFC career.

How much is Paige VanZant worth?

VanZant’s ventures beyond traditional MMA have included bare-knuckle boxing, professional wrestling, and even slap fighting. After signing a contract with BKFC in 2020, she faced challenges, with a 0-2 record. But her adaptability continues to shine. Most recently, she joined Dana White’s Power Slap league and will soon fight in MMA with the GFL. How much is Paige VanZant worth? With a growing net worth estimated at $3 million, it’s clear that her business acumen matches her athletic drive.