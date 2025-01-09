Model and Boxer Elle Brooke Relives Stunning Knockdown of UFC Star Paige VanZant “I Surprised Myself!”

British influencer, model, and boxer Elle Brooke recently reflected on her favorite moment in her boxing career, highlighting the knockdown of UFC veteran Paige VanZant during their 2024 fight. The bout, part of the Misfits Boxing 15 event in Houston, Texas, was a highly anticipated matchup.

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant

Elle Brooke, the reigning Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight champion, and UFC star Paige VanZant who was making her professional boxing debut. The first-round knockdown occurred when Brooke landed a powerful right hand that sent VanZant to the canvas. This moment not only completely changed the momentum in Elle Brooke’s favor. It also became a defining highlight of her career.

Elle Brooke Knocks Down Paige VanZant

On her Instagram story, Elle Brooke was asked what her favorite moment in boxing was. The boxer and model expressed a mix of surprise and pride, saying:

“[Paige VanZant] knockdown, cause I’m like, “Oh S*, I F*ing did that.” I was like, surprised myself. I think when it happens, I’m like, “Wow.” Like, sometimes I don’t even look happy cause I’m so in the moment. I was just like, “Oh shit, I did that. I did that. I did that.” I came running to the corner, wait, wait for the count.“

Despite the knockdown, Paige VanZant showcased stability throughout the five-round fight. The closely contested match ended in a split draw, with judges scoring it 48-46 for each fighter and 47-47. While Brooke retained her title due to the draw, both fighters expressed interest in a potential rematch.

Elle Brooke’s knockdown of Paige VanZant was particularly noteworthy given VanZant’s extensive combat sports background, including dozens of MMA bouts and bare-knuckle boxing experience.

Since entering the sport in 2022, Elle Brooke has balanced her career as a social media model with her passion for boxing. She has trained alongside professionals like world champion Ebanie Bridges. She is a highly popular figure who is celebrating her knockdown against UFC vet Paige VanZant.