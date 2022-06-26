Paddy Pimblett (18-3 MMA) has enjoyed a first-class ticket to social-media stardom since his UFC debut in 2021.

Although Pimblett declared himself as Dana White’s new ‘Cash Cow’, fans were shocked to hear how much the 27-year-old racked in after finishing Kazula Vargas (12-5 MMA) at UFC London.

The Liverpool fighter was originally signed to a standard three-fight entry deal, where he would get paid $12,000 to show up and an additional $12,000 winning bonus.

Add a $50,000 performance bonus and Pimblett walked away with a total of $74,000 after his most recent outing at UFC London, last March.

Despite having to sign a standard contract to fight with the UFC and essentially having to go out there and prove himself to be worth a bigger contract, according to his manager Graham Boyland in a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, Pimblett’s hard work has quite literally paid off.

“Everybody goes into the UFC on a standard contract. There’s no difference what you do, you have to go and prove yourself. I can categorically tell you now that contract’s gone, that’s gone – he’s on f—ing big money now. It is what it is, but I’m just happy for him.”

Paddy Pimblett has been patient during his time with the UFC

‘The Baddy’ has openly talked about the situation evolving around fighter pay, stating fighters like himself make way more money away from the octagon.

Pimblett doesn’t understand why he would take unnecessary risks against tougher opponents for the same amount of money.

The lightweight has chosen to take his time to convince the UFC of the commercial value alongside the MMA potential he possesses, However, until they realize, he won’t be fighting any ranked opponents until he is rewarded with a more lucrative deal.

Paddy Pimblett returns to action this July 26th for the UFC London in an interesting matchup against Lightweight Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA).

The event’s card is set to take place at the 02 Arena for the second time this year, with many questions surrounding whether Pimbeltt would be on the card.

Nevertheless, we now know the reasons why, as the UFC is now investing in him being the next face of UK MMA, and even possibly the company, as they are very excited about ‘The Baddy’s’ future, but only time will tell.

Another banger added to #UFCLondon!@theufcbaddy returns to the O2 against Jordan Leavitt on July 23.



Paddy Pimblett brought the party last time out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NaDrIbt79e — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 27, 2022

Do you think Paddy Pimbeltt is the next face of the UFC?