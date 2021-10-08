UFC lightweight, Paddy Pimblett has confirmed he has put pen to paper on a reported “seven-figure deal” to serve as a brand ambassador and content creator for the David Portnoy-founded digital media company, Barstool Sports.



Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, made his long-awaited Octagon bow back in September at UFC Vegas 36, improving to 17-3 as a professional courtesy of a late opening round knockout victory over Luigi Vendramini.



Surviving an early scare due to a check left hook and a subsequent takedown, the Huyton native weathered somewhat of a storm against the Brazilian puncher, before finishing with strikes at the Octagon fence with less than a minute remaining in the opening round. The knockout win earned Pimblett a Performance of the Night bonus.



Posting on his official Instagram account, Cage Warriors leader and manager, Graham Boyland confirmed his client, Pimblett has penned a deal to serve as a brand ambassador and content creator for Barstool Sports.



“Took a minute but we got the deal done,” Boylan posted. “Dave (Portnoy) @stoolpresidente & the team @barstoolsports from Legal to PR are refreshing to work it. Congrats to both brands. (celebration emoji)“



Next Generation MMA staple, Pimblett also confirmed the deal on his official Twitter account, announcing his delight at signing the deal.

“I have signed with @barstoolsports, people,” Paddy Pimblett posted. “I want to thank @stoolpresidente & @graham_boylan who put this deal together and for making it a very workable partnership for both sides. Barstool Sports know who the boy is.“

Pimblett sent fans into raptures earlier this week — posting “contract signed” on his official Instagram account, alluding to the possibility that he was set for his second Octagon walk of this year, however, it now appears the Liverpudlian was actually referring to his new partnership with the New York City-based media company.



Whilst an opponent for Pimblett’s second UFC walk has yet to be determined at the time of publication, the Liverpool favorite was the subject of a callout, Jared Gordon, following his UFC Vegas 38 win over Joe Solecki, with the pair initially verbally agreeing to fight earlier this year.