Fan-favorite prospect, Paddy Pimblett is set to return at UFC London on July 23. – drawing lightweight contender, Jordan Leavitt in a 155lbs pairing at The O2 Arena in the British capital.

Pimblett, who makes his second Octagon walk of this year, returns following a March outing at another UFC Fight Night London event – stopping Mexico City native and now-promotional alum, Kazula Vargas with a rallying first round rear-naked choke in a main card outing.

Paddy Pimblett has landed two victories in his first pair of UFC appearances

For Leavitt, the 26-year-old four-fight Octagon veteran most recently featured at UFC Vegas 51 in April, scoring his second straight victory with a close, split decision win over Trey Ogden. The promotion confirmed Pimblett’s return against Leavitt on their official Twitter account.

“Paddy Pimblett is back!” UFC Europe tweeted this Friday afternoon. “@TheUFCBaddy (Paddy Pimblett) vs. @Jojo_MonkeyKing (Jordan Leavitt) is signed for #UFCLondon (British flag emoji).”

Making his long-awaited UFC bow back in September in a main card bout at UFC Vegas 36, Pimblett, a native of Huyton, Liverpool was forced to rally from some early round adversity, eventually stopping Brazilian striker, Luigi Vendramini with late opening frame strikes.

Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion will make his third Octagon walk against Las Vegas native, Leavitt, with the Liverpudlian tipped to eventually contest for lightweight gold in the future.

A product of Dana White’s Contender Series, Leavitt made his UFC bow back in December 2020, stopping the returning, Matt Wiman with a spectacular first round slam KO win.

Dropping a loss to Claudio Puelles, Leavitt would then defeat Matt Sayles with a second round inverted triangle submission, prior to his April decision win against Ogden.

UFC London takes place on July 23. from The O2 Arena in London, England – with a heavyweight division bout between Curtis Blaydes, and Tom Aspinall slated to take main event honors.