Paddy Pimblett backed as ‘Legit fighter’ amid criticizm from Colby Covington after UFC 296: ‘Slowly he’s learning’

Despite questions from Colby Covington about his ability and even skepticism from Paul Felder if he could beat any lightweight contender ranked in the top-15 of the division, Paddy Pimblett has been backed as a “legit fighter” – whilst unpolished, by former UFC title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Pimblett, who made his return to the Octagon at UFC 296 last month, landed his fourth consecutive victory in a one-sided unanimous decision win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson in the pair’s grudge match.

The outing came as Paddy Pimblett’s first since December the year prior, where the Liverpool native landed a contrvoersial decision win over Jared Gordon. In other Octagon triumphs, former Cage Warriors featherweight kingpin, Pimblett turned in stoppage wins over both Jordan Leavitt, and Luigi Vendramini.

And receiving criticizm from Covington – who questioned his ability after UFC 296, Pimblett’s chances of beating a lightweight contender within the ranking pile’s top-15 was also called into question by the aforenoted, Felder.

Gilbert Burns defends Paddy Pimblett from criticizm

However, according to former welterweight title challenger, Burns, Pimblett – whom he has previously trained with, is most definitely a legitimate fighter, despite his naysayers and vocal critics.

“I think the guy (Paddy Pimblett) fought very good,” Gilbert Burns said on the JAXXON podcast. “Like I said, he still needs to get tested. I still think that he needs to get to that point that’s like, let’s see what he’s going to do on that last round. He lost the first one, lost the second one and and let’s see now. I still want to see those guys tested, but still very young. When I was in the U.K., I was training with him. The guy is serious. He takes it super serious. Good guy, trains hard, I think, but still got to be tested a little bit.”

“Four months ago when I was in the U.K. he was already in shape,” Burns continued. “I think slowly he’s learning. And yeah – he legit. He’s still very young, but he’s a legit fighter.”

Just days removed from his fight with Ferguson, Pimblett has sent fans into worry on social media, appearing to piling on significant mass since his victory – a prior trait he claimed he was set to leave behind him prior to his return at UFC 296.