Paddy Pimblett wants Renato Moicano and Charles Oliveira: ‘Perfect route to the title’

Off the back of his latest victory over perennial contender, King Green at UFC 304 earlier this summer, top-15 ranked lightweight challenger, Paddy Pimblett has a clear route to the title in his mind — in the form of two top Brazilian contenders.

Pimblett, the current number fifteen ranked lightweight challenger, turned in his sixth consecutive victory at the end of July, landing a dominant opening round triangle choke submission win against perennial contender, Green in Manchester, England in the pair’s grudge fight.

And immediately landing in the top-15 for the first time since his organizational bow, former Cage Warriors featherweight gold holder, Pimblett welcomed the chance to take on Renato Moicano next — who is slated to headline UFC Fight Night Paris later this month in a high-stakes showdown with Benoit Saint Denis on enemy territory.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after his victory against King Green in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paddy Pimblett stakes claim for Renato Moicano clash and showdown with Charles Oliveira before title fight

However, as well as Moicano, Pimblett has floated a potential showdown with Sao Paulo finishing ace, Charles Oliveira next — with the former champion hinting how he is close to booking his return to the Octagon.

“I was thinking the other week, the perfect route to the title would have been (Renato) Moicano and then Charles Oliveira,” Paddy Pimblett told Action Network during a recent interview. “He’s like rank number two. That’s what (Sean) O’Malley did. O’Malley went from like, rank number eleven to rank number one or something.”

Paddy Pimblett wants a similar route to the title as Sean O'Malley:



"The perfect route to the title would have been [Renato] Moicano and then Charles Oliveira. He's like rank #2.



That's what [Sean] O'Malley did. O'Malley went from like rank #11 to rank #1 or something."



🎥 YT… pic.twitter.com/FyHsegJ7Yy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 2, 2024

“I’ll just keep fighting and winning,” Paddy Pimblett explained. “If I get offered Dan Hooker, I’ll take it. Jump right up to rank number five, and then it probably will be a title eliminator next. So, yeah, I’m game for any of them. As I say, any name gets sent to me, that’s all sound. I’m not shying away from fighting anyone.”