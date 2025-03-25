‘I’ve Never Watched Any of His Fights’ – Colby Covington Dismisses Sean Brady: ‘Fans Know Nothing About Him’

Colby Covington doesn’t know anything about Sean Brady.

Chaos’ may be unfamiliar with the Philly native’s past work inside the Octagon, but Brady did something that Covington couldn’t on Saturday night: get a win over Leon Edwards.

After dominating ‘Rocky’ on the mat for more than three rounds, Brady finished things in the fourth with a guillotine choke. As a result, Brady is now the No. 1 ranked contender at welterweight and could very well be the next man up for a shot at the division’s top prize.

Still, that didn’t stop Covington from trying to drag Brady a bit during an interview with Submission Radio.

I don’t know. I’ve never paid attention to the kid,” Covington said. “You know, he’s a young guy coming up, but, you know, there is no read because I’ve never watched any of his fights. I honestly know nothing about him, and the fans know nothing about him.

A few fun facts for Colby Covington about Sean Brady

Since Covington is not overly familiar with Brady’s body of work, here are a few exciting tidbits: