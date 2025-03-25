Magomed Ankalaev reveals he’s accepted offer to fight Alex Pereira in August title rematch

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev has claimed he has accepted an offer to fight UFC star, Alex Pereira in an immediate rematch of their title showing earlier this month — on an upcoming flagship card in August.

Ankalaev, who headlined UFC 313 earlier this month, managed to scoop the undisputed light heavyweight crown in a controversial unanimous decision win over former two-weight champion, Pereira.

And narrowly toppling the Brazilian in the pair’s five round back-and-forth clash in ‘Sin City’, fans and pundits alike called for the newly-crowned champion to grant Pereira an immediate title fight re-run as soon as their next entries to the Octagon.

Last week, to boot, Makhackala native, Ankalaev claimed he would be open to fighting the Sao Paulo knockout ace as soon as August.

Magomed Ankalaev claims he’s accepted offer to fight Alex Pereira in August

And this week, Ankalaev has now claimed he’s accepted an offer fielded by the organization to fight Pereira on a date that month — but stressed if the former is not ready to compete — amid rumors of a hand fracture which plagued him during UFC 313, he would fight the next willing contender.

“Joe Rogan mentioned his team said that Alex (Pereira) fought with a broken hand and Norovirus, when fighters step in the cage nobody is 100%,” Magomed Ankalaev’s official X account posted. “I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next it doesn’t matter.”

I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next it doesn’t matter. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 25, 2025

And hitting out at former champion, Jiri Prochazka over the course of the weekend in the Czech native’s bid to secure a grudge match, Ankalaev was issued a stark warning by the Rizin FF alum about his chances of surviving a future pairing if they ever clash.

“Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave?” Jiri Prochazka replied to Magomed Ankalaev overnight. “Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud champion. Like I said, I want your head. If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, So, let’s go for that.”