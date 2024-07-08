Paddy Pimblett reacts after UFC 304 foe Bobby Green legally changes his name: ‘You can call me Kingslayer’

Paddy Pimblett has given a funny reaction after his UFC 304 opponent Bobby Green legally changed his name to King Green.

Green has talked about changing his name to King, which is his nickname and he did just that before his UFC 304 fight against Pimblett.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Bobby Green reacts to the decision during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

After Green changed his name, Pimblett took to Instagram to share his own post saying he will call himself the King Slayer after he beats Bobby Green in Manchester, England.

UFC veteran, Bobby Green has officially changed his name to 'King' Green via an amendment to his birth certificate.https://t.co/6CwjQkP2EM — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) July 7, 2024

“This mushroom has actually changed his name to King so yous can officially call me the Kingslayer on July 28th,” Pimblett wrote.

Pimblett enters his UFC 304 fight against Green as a +130 underdog.

Paddy Pimblett Believes Bobby Green’s Chin Is Gone

After Paddy Pimblett was booked to fight Bobby Green at UFC 304, the Brit spoke about the fight and is confident he will defeat the American to enter the lightweight ranks.

Pimblett believes Green’s chin is gone and expects to KO Green at UFC 304 in a statement-making win.

“He’s got very good striking,” Pimblett said to. “He’s got good hands, but his chin’s gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. Jim Miller’s no knockout artist, and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300. I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green’s skull into the canvas.

“His striking’s very good, his takedown defense is good, and that’s what he’s going to try and do. He’s just going to try and use his takedown defense to keep it on the feet because he thinks he’ll outstrike me. As I say, his chin’s gone, so strike with me. We’ll see what happens. I can see me knocking him out. I can see me submitting him,” Pimblett added.

Paddy Pimblett is coming off a decision win over Tony Ferguson to improve to 5-0 in the UFC and 21-3 as a pro.