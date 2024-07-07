UFC star Bobby Green legally changes name to ‘King’ in new amendment: ‘I wasn’t playing’

Perennial lightweight contender, Bobby Green has revealed he has officially changed his name to ‘King’ Green via an amendment to his brith certificate, following through on prior plans put in place earlier lastyear

Green, a fan-favorite lightweight staple under the banner of the promotion, returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 300 back in April, rebounding from a massive knockout loss to Jalin Turner.

Landing a unanimous decision shutout in the massive pay-per-view card, San Bernardino native, Green turned in a one-sided judging victory against fellow promotion veteran, Jim Miller over the course of three rounds.

And following his ‘No Contest’ fight with Jared Gordon back in April of last year, Green confirmed he would be changing his name legally to ‘King’ – claiming his former self had now retired.

Bobby Green changes name legally to ‘King’ Green

On social media tonight, Green, 37, confirmed he had legally changed his name to ‘King Green’ – and would be competing under that alias from now on whilst fighting under the banner of the UFC.

“My name is King now, just to let people know,” Bobby Green said on his official Instagram account. “I wasn’t playing. I really changed my name.”

A veteran fan-favorite contender, Green had landed an impressive three-fight unbeaten run before his knockout loss to Turner back in December of last year.

Taking out former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with a fifth round arm-triangle submission win, Green then booked his sophomore main event bout under the promotional banner, turning in a shocking upset win over American Top Team mainstay, Grant Dawson – courtesy of a massive 33-second KO victory.

Overnight, Green attended the Honda Center in Anaheim, supporting his fellow California native, Nate Diaz en route to his majority decision win over fellow UFC veteran, Jorge Masvidal in their professional boxing rematch.

