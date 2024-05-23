Paddy Pimblett laughs off threat of Bobby Green ahead of UFC 304 fight in: ‘His chin is gone’

Paddy Pimblett has taken shots at Bobby Green ahead of their fight at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

After Green beat Jim Miller at UFC 300, he called out Pimblett, and the fight was made for UFC 304 on July 27. It’s a step up in competition for the Brit but he has confidence he will beat Green as he doesn’t the American has a chin anymore.

“He’s a proper tool, lad,” Paddy Pimblett told The Mac Life,. “He’s a proper weapon. The funniest one is he says he mentioned me. I didn’t mention you. You mentioned me first. So then I mentioned you, ya little sausage. Everyone talks about me so it’s all the same. He’s just a proper tool, lad. I think he’s a proper s—t human being. He’s just a proper wanker, lad. He’s saying that I mentioned him first, lad. He’s just lying. Why would I mention you? Why would I mention Bobby Green, lad?”

“He’s got very good striking,” Paddy Pimblett said. “He’s got good hands, but his chin’s gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. Jim Miller’s no knockout artist and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300. I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green’s skull into the canvas.

“His striking’s very good, his takedown defense is very good and that’s what he’s gonna try and do. He’s gonna try and use his takedown defense to keep it on the feet ‘cause he thinks he’ll outstrike me. As I say, his chin’s gone so strike with me, we’ll see what happens. I can see me knocking him out. I can see me submitting him,” Pimblett concluded.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Although Pimblett thinks Green’s chin is gone, the American has only been knocked out five times in his career, but his last three losses have all come by TKO/KO.

Paddy Pimblett an underdog to Bobby Green at UFC 304

Even though Pimblett doesn’t think Green has a chin anymore, the Brit is the betting underdog at UFC 304.

Pimblett opened as a +210 underdog, while Green was a -250 favorite. At the opening odds, oddsmakers implied Pimblett has a 32.3% chance of winning the fight at UFC 304.

If Pimblett can KO Green at UFC 304 it would be a statement-making win for him, and it would put him in the rankings.