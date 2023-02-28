Paddy Pimblett claims Islam Makhachev was ‘Hanging on for dear life’ at UFC 284, scored fight a draw

Promotional-perfect UFC lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett has claimed division champion, Islam Makahchev was “hanging on for dear life” in his UFC 284 title fight against featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, maintaining the fight likely should have been scored a draw.

Pimblett, a former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion, most recently co-headlined UFC 282 back in December against Queens native, Jared Gordon, moving to 4-0 in the promotion with a close, debated unanimous decision victory of his own.

The victory came off the back of a trio of prior UFC finishes for Paddy Pimblett, after he secured consecutive submission stoppages of Jordan Leavitt, and Kazula Vargas – to go with a debut knockout success against Luigi Vendramini.

Headlining this month’s pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia – Makhachev managed to successfully defend his lightweight crown at the first time of asking, defeating featherweight champion, Volkanovski in a close, competitive unanimous decision win of his own.

Paddy Pimblett claims Islam Makhachev just about survived at UFC 284

Sharing his thoughts on the close nature of the fight, Pimblett claimed Makhachev was “hanging on for dear life” in the final round against Volkanovski.

“I thought it was a draw,” Paddy Pimblett told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “I thoight the last round was a 10-8 for Volk (Alexander Volkanovski), and he’d won one other round. But Islam (Makhachev) won three rounds with control. He didn’t do much when he had the control but if someone’s on your back, you’re losing. Even if you’re talking to them and punching them. I personally thought it was a draw, ‘cause [in] that last round Makhachev was hanging on for dear life.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Off the back of his first organizational loss, Volkanovski has been linked with both an immediate lightweight title rematch with Makhachev, however, UFC president, Dana White has floated a featherweight title unification fight with Yair Rodríguez for the Australian first and foremost.



