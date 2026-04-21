UFC 329 Books High-Stakes Bantamweight Rematch During International Fight Week

The UFC 329 lineup is beginning to come together with key additions.

The UFC’s sixth numbered event of 2026 is scheduled to cap off the annual International Fight Week, taking place on July 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With less than three months to go, matchmaking for the event is already underway. According to a recent report by MagicM on X, former title challenger Cory Sandhagen is expected to face No. 8-ranked Mario Bautista in a pivotal rematch at UFC 329, a bout more than six years in the making.

Mario Bautista vs Cory Sandhagen



Rematch.

International Fight Week.



Per sources. — MagicM (@MagicM_MMABets) April 21, 2026

The two first met at UFC Brooklyn in January 2019, where Sandhagen secured a first-round submission win over Bautista, who stepped in on short notice for his promotional debut.

Sandhagen enters UFC 329 off a lopsided unanimous decision loss to former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in a title bout at UFC 320 in October. Prior to that setback, the 34-year-old Colorado native earned a second-round TKO victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines in May 2025. He currently holds an 11-5 record in the UFC and 18-6 as a professional.

DES MOINES, IOWA – MAY 03: Cory Sandhagen reacts after his TKO victory over Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Wells Fargo Arena on May 03, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Bautista was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 113 in February, where he bounced back from a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 with a second-round submission win over Vinicius Oliveira. The 32-year-old Nevada native holds an 11-3 record in the UFC and 17-3 overall.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 07: Mario Bautista reacts after defeating Vinicius Oliveira of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on February 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

What Does The UFC 329 Lineup Look Like Right Now?

The UFC’s International Fight Week remains one of the promotion’s most anticipated stretches each year, and UFC 329 is already shaping up to be a solid card, with Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson set to make his Octagon debut on July 11, though his opponent has yet to be announced.

THE NEWEST ADDITION 🚨



Gable Steveson is officially signed and will be fighting at #UFC329! pic.twitter.com/mUVJsFUskK — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

Elsewhere on the card, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is reportedly set to face divisional veteran Daniel Rodriguez. The lineup also features a middleweight clash between César Almeida and Damian Pinas, along with the Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista rematch.