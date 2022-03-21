Paddy Pimblett wants to make as much money as Conor McGregor so he can share his wealth with the city of Liverpool

The fighter from Merseyside claims it is the city that he grew up in that has kept him from getting caught up in his own stardom

Pimblett wants to earn so much that he can start his own charity so no child in Liverpool would have to use a food bank again.

It seems that after UFC London “The Baddy’s” plans could be closer than he first thought, as he revealed at the post-fight press conference that he is about to launch his own charity.

“My city keeps me grounded,” Pimblett said. “I hope I do end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor lad. Then no child in my city would ever eat from a food bank ever again. I’m gonna give back to my city. Something I’ve been planning on doing the past few months is to start my own charity and think after this fight I’m gonna get it done.”

Paddy Pimblett took on Rodrigo Vargas at the O2 arena last Saturday, “The Baddy” started the fight looking like he was rocked from a few punches.

But quickly gained a fast comeback win through a rear-naked choke in the first round, this also led to Pimblett as well as nine other fighters to win the extra $50,000 performance of the night bonus.

Paddy Pimblett believes Conor McGregor “changed the game” of MMA

There’s no denying the comparisons between Paddy Pimblett and Conor Mcgregor, both fighters won titles in Cage Warriors before making their UFC debuts.

Even though to some of the MMA audience Conor McGregor’s best days may be behind him, “The Baddy” believes he deserves more respect.

Speaking to Combat Sports UK Pimblett believes “The Notorious” is being overlooked for the way he changed the sport.

“He changed the game, simple as that. He’s changed the game for when it comes to fighter pay and stuff like that. I don’t understand how people can put him down. He’s the first double champ. People need to put more respect on his name. Man, it’s easy to kick someone when he’s down but when he was at his highest, he was taking the sport to levels we’ve never seen.”

Who do you wanna see Paddy Pimblett fight next?

