Paddy Pimblett plays up grudge fight with UFC star Renato Moicano next: ‘I could smoke you easy’

Promotional-perfect lightweight, Paddy Pimblett has played up the possibility of a fight with recent UFC Vegas 85 co-main event winner, Renato Moicano following the Brazilian’s win over the course of the weekend, claiming he would “smoke” the former if they share the Octagon.

Pimblett, who is yet to crack the official lightweight top-15 rankings, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 296 back in December, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

The win came as former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Pimblett’s fifth consecutively under the promotion’s banner, following prior wins over Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, Jordan Leavitt, and Jared Gordon.

As for Moicano, the Brazilian fan-favorite co-headlined UFC Vegas 85 over the course of the weekend, landing a bloody back-and-forth decision win over Drew Dober, following a prior rear-naked choke submission win over Brad Riddell in his most recent bout.

And suggesting a fight with perennial lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush at a return to home soil at UFC 301 in July in his native Brazil, Moicano also played matchmaker for foe, Dober, urging him to secure a fight with polarizing Liverpudlian, Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett vows to easily beat Renato Moicano

Himself remaining non-committal on a fight with Dober, Pimblett instead suggested a showdown with Moicano himself – claiming he would “smoke” the grappling talent, and quite easily to boot.

“Why would I fight (Drew) Dober when I could smoke u much easier? @Renato_Moicano_UFC,” Paddy Pimblett posed on his official Instagram Stories.”

And sharing his thoughts on Pimblett’s claims, Moicano immediately offered to fight him at UFC 00 in April, welcoming the bout.

“Paddy is calling me out, I fight you any day of the week,” Renato Moicano posted on his official X account. “There’s your UFC 300 main event ladies and gentleman: Moicano vs. Paddy. I want to fight (Beneil) Dariush, but if Paddy wants the smoke… he can have it.”

There’s your ufc 300 main event ladies and gentlemen…. Moicano vs paddy #ufc pic.twitter.com/pzICnA726E — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 5, 2024

