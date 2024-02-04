Renato Moicano calls for fight with Beneil Dariush at UFC 301 after win over Drew Dober: ‘See you in Brazil’

Off the back of his decision win over knockout artist, Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85 overnight, Brazilian fan-favorite lightweight Renato Moicano has already called his shot for a return – in the form of a UFC 301 clash with perennial contender, Beniel Dariush in a Brazil homecoming in July.

Moicano, who entered last night’s UFC Vegas 85 co-main event fight with Dober as the number thirteenth ranked lightweight contender, turned in his second straight win in the form of a decision win over the former – following a rear-naked choke submission win against Brad Riddell at UFC 281 most recently.

And vowing to get his wife pregnant in celebration following last night’s win over Dober, Brazilian contender, Moicano revealed his 62-year-old father welcomed the birth of a child over the weekend, before announcing plans to join a SWAT force after retiring from mixed martial arts.

Renato Moicano calls for Beneil Dariush after UFC Vegas 85

Calling for his return to the Octagon following his hard-fought win over Dober last night, Moicano claimed he wanted to fight Iranian contender, Dariush in his return – eyeing a UFC 301 clash in his native Brazil.

“Beneil Dariush see you in Brazil…” Renato Moicano posted on his official X account. “If you support Merica… retweet this sh*t and tag @ufc modaf*kers.”

Sidelined since he headlined UFC Fight Night Austin back in December, Dariush suffered his second consecutive stoppage loss, in the form of a first round knockout defeat to surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan in ‘The Lone Star State’.

Over the course of his Octagon tenure, Moicano has landed wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kattar, Cub Swanson, Jai Herbert, and Alexander Hernandez to name a few.

