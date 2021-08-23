Paddy Pimblett is dreaming big ahead of his UFC debut.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion is due to make his first appearance for the promotion on September 4 when he takes on Brazilian lightweight, Luigi Vendramini.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Pimblett, who hails from Liverpool in England, revealed who he’d like to face at Anfield – the home of Liverpool Football Club.

“I’ll be honest, it’s the one who tarnished his own legacy (Conor McGregor),” Pimblett said. “An Irishman versus a Scouser. I feel like that would be fucken rowdy. That would be next level. It would be ridiculous, to be honest.”

“He’s [Conor McGregor] a money type of guy. And fighting an Anfield in front of like 60-70,000 people is where the money’s at,” Pimblett added. “So, that’s why I could see that happening. But anyone. It doesn’t matter. Like, I’m going to be that big of a star that you could fucking put me in there against a hobo and I’d fill it out.”

‘The Baddy’ is confident he would easily dispatch of McGregor should they ever fight.

“I still say to this day, lad, get me in there with Conor McGregor and I’ll submit him in two or three rounds,” Pimblett said.

Pimblett rates McGregor highly but believes the former dual-weight UFC champion has somewhat destroyed his legacy by returning to the sport after long periods of inactivity.

“If he wouldn’t have ever come back. If he would have retired after beating Eddie Alvarez you could probably have him in your top 10, you know what I mean? You probably could,” Pimblett said. “But I don’t know where it happens now. Like, top 15, top 20, maybe? He’s half tarnished it.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium?