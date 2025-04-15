Paddy Pimblett urged to fight Dan Hooker after UFC 314 victory: ‘That would be an incredible fight’

Off the back of another consecutive win at UFC 314 over the weekend, Paddy Pimblett seems to have his pick of the bunch at the lightweight limit, however, a particular rival has suggested he take on Dan Hooker in his return to action.

Pimblett, who landed at number eight in the official lightweight rankings this morning, turned in a dominant third round win over former vacant title challenger, Michael Chandler — finishing the veteran with a slew of ground strikes in their co-main event clash.

And with the victory, Paddy Pimblett turned in his seventh straight win since his Octagon move back in 2020, and sent Chandler packing five spots down in the official divisional pile.

Welcoming a host of fights in his return to action, the Liverpool native suggested he take on one of the trio of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, or Charles Oliveira.

Dustin Poirier backs Paddy Pimblett, Dan Hooker fight next

But firmly ruling himself from proceedings amid links to a New Orleans retirement fight this summer, Pimblett has been urged by Poirier to chase a title eliminator with would-be common-foe, Hooker in a barnburner clash later this annum.

“Behind the scenes, I’ve got stuff, so I can’t entertain that [a fight with Paddy Pimblett],” Dustin Poirier told MMA Junkie at American Top Team this week. “And I’m only fighting one more time, but for me as a fan, put him in there with Dan Hooker. That would be an incredible fight. Thats fun.”

As for his own return, Poirier has been linked heavily in recent weeks to a trilogy fight with current symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway in what would come as the Lafayette striker’s career swansong.

Boasting a 2-0 record against the Hawaiian following fights at the featherweight and lightweight division, Poirier scooped his interim crown against Holloway in their rematch fight at UFC 236 six years ago.