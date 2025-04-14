Paddy Pimblett backed to fight Charles Oliveira after massive UFC 314 win: ‘That’d be incredible’

Off the back of his dominant win at UFC 314, unbeaten Octagon star, Paddy Pimblett has been urged to chase a definite title-eliminator next against former lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira, by compatriot, Michael Bisping.

Pimblett, who recorded his seventh straight win in the promotion over the weekend, did so in emphatic fashion in his first five round outing in the organization.

Turning in a high-profile stoppage success, former Cage Warriors titleholder, Pimblett stopped former UFC lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler in dominant fashion.

Out working and grappling the ex-Bellator MMA kingpin, Pimblett split open the Missouri native in the beginning of the third round with a massive jumping knee.

And moments later, the Liverpool grappler would assume top position, grounding out Chandler with a series of nasty ground strikes to force a third round knockout win on top.

Image via: Getty

Paddy Pimblett urged to chase Charles Oliveira fight after UFC 314

Welcoming a fight with anyone from Justin Gaethje, to rival, Dustin Poirier next, British star, Pimblett has been urged to chase a definitive title eliminator against Oliveira next, however, by former middleweight championship holder, Bisping.

“He (Paddy Pimblett) made a special emphasis on (fighting) Charles Oliveira,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I think that’s the fight that’s got to get made. Paddy Pimblett’s jiu-jitsu is fantastic, Charles Oliveira is the submission king, he’s got the most bonuses, he’s got the most finishes, he’s a former champion and doesn’t have a fight booked right now, this should be it.

“Who knew we’d be having this conversation, Paddy Pimblett vs Charles Oliveira, a number one contender fight, that’d be incredible,” Bisping continued.”

Himself eyeing a title rematch with the incumbent, Islam Makhachev next, however, Sao Paulo star, Oliveira has yet to be booked for an expected summer return to action as of yet.