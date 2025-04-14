Former UFC Champion Remarks on Paddy Pimblett’s Skills: Striking Needs Work, Grappling Makes Up For it

Following Paddy Pimblett’s commanding win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on Pimblett’s performance during a post-fight podcast review. Usman highlighted both strengths and areas for improvement in the rising lightweight star’s skillset.

Kamaru Usman acknowledged Pimblett’s striking as a work in progress, noting that the Liverpudlian still exhibits technical flaws and lacks polish in stand-up exchanges. However, he emphasized that Pimblett’s grappling is what sets him apart.

“Hats off to Paddy ‘The Baddy.’ While his striking is still a work in progress—he makes errors and remains somewhat green—he compensates with his exceptional grappling. His grappling is truly top-level; once he gets on top, he wears opponents down,” Usman remarked.

Paddy Pimblett showcased his grappling power during the UFC 314 co-main event, overcoming Chandler’s early takedowns and ultimately securing a third-round TKO victory through relentless ground strikes. The win marked Pimblett’s seventh consecutive triumph in the UFC and solidified his position as one of the division’s most promising contenders. With this victory, Pimblett has climbed into the top 10 of the lightweight rankings.