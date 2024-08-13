Paddy Pimblett Challenges UFC Champ Islam Makhachev: ‘We’re Coming, Brother!’

Paddy Pimblett is coming for Islam Makhachev.

‘The Baddy’ broke into the lightweight top 15 with his first-round submission victory over King Green at UFC 304 in Manchester. That has officially put him on Makhachev’s radar as the reigning 155-pound titleholder.

While in Abu Dhabi to attend the UFC’s latest offering at Etihad Arena, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ was asked about a future meeting with the Liverpudlian.

“When he [Pimblett] deserves, why not,” Makhachev said. “If he [wins] the next couple of [matches]. When he’s gonna be like, top ten, why not. Because I don’t have some exciting fights in my division. We need some new name.”

Responding to Makhachev’s comments, Pimblett sent a word of warning to the lightweight champ via a video on social media.

“Do you see that where Islam [Makhachev] was talking about me the other day? He said, ‘He’s an exciting fighter’ and that. ‘If he keeps winning, you never know, he could fight for the belt’ and that. You know, Islam. We’re coming. We’re coming, brother, we’re coming.”

Paddy Pimblett has some work to do before earning a shot at Makhachev’s gold

Thus far, Paddy Pimblett is a perfect 6-0 inside the Octagon with noteworthy wins against the likes of Jordan Leavitt, Jared Gordon, Tony Ferguson, and King Green. Still, Pimblett has a lot of work to do before earning his first shot at UFC gold.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is coming off another successful title defense, submitting Dustin Poirier in the fifth round of their UFC 302 headliner.

Originally, Makhachev had hoped to defend his belt this October when the promotion returns to Abu Dhabi, but a hand injury put Makahchev on the shelf for the remainder of the year.

Top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan is all but confirmed to be the next man in line to challenge Makhachev once the Dagestani is healed up and ready to return.