UFC star Dustin Poirier appears to shut down retirement talk as fans rejoice: ‘The Last Dance’

ByRoss Markey
Dustin Poirier appears to shut down retirement talk make UFC return The Last Dance

Amid continued speculation over his immediate fighting future in combat sports, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has suggested he will make one final UFC appearance – and welcomed the chance to fight Islam Makhachev in a title fight re-run.

Poirier, the current number four ranked divisional contender, headlined UFC 302 back in May in an undisputed lightweight title charge against pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier still unclear on fighting future I'm still unsure about what's next

And succumbing to a fifth round D’Arce choke submission defeat to the Russian star, Poirier failed in his third challenge for the undisputed lightweight crown, following prior losses to former champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Admitting immediately post-fight that fans may have just seen his final Octagon appearance, Lafayette striker, Poirier has remained non-committal in the time since, however, appearing at UFC 303 last weekend, weighed up a potential rubber match with Justin Gaethje.

READ MORE:  Unhinged Conor McGregor accuses Khabib's gym of holding drug testers hostage: 'All will come out'
Dustin Poirier reflects on incredible squeeze from Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 it was like a vise grip
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“You know, I don’t like to leave things unsettled,” Dustin Poirier said. “We are 1-1, with one KO apiece. So, the rubber match? I don’t know, we gotta see.”

Dustin Poirier appears to shut door on retirement spectulation

And on social media overnight, Louisiana veteran, Poirier appeared to play up one final Octagon appearance – and poked fun at his pair of victories against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

gettyimages 2155672078 612x612 1

“The Last Dance,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account. “Let ‘em know.”

“If Arman can’t fight let’s go again @MAKHACHEVMMA,” Dustin Poirier posted.

READ MORE:  Video - UFC star Conor McGregor features as new 'Multi-Billionaire' character in Hitman video game

“Hey @TheNotoriousMMA it felt so nice, I did it twice ya bumskie,” Dustin Poirier wrote.

In his most recent victory, Poirier featured at UFC 299 back in March, taking out the surging Benoit Saint Denis with a stunning second round knockout win in a rallying performance in Miami. 

Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight in his final Octagon appearance?

READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker says Khamzat Chimaev 'Dodged a bullet' with fight exit: 'I would have starched him as well'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts