UFC star Dustin Poirier appears to shut down retirement talk as fans rejoice: ‘The Last Dance’

Amid continued speculation over his immediate fighting future in combat sports, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has suggested he will make one final UFC appearance – and welcomed the chance to fight Islam Makhachev in a title fight re-run.

Poirier, the current number four ranked divisional contender, headlined UFC 302 back in May in an undisputed lightweight title charge against pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev.

And succumbing to a fifth round D’Arce choke submission defeat to the Russian star, Poirier failed in his third challenge for the undisputed lightweight crown, following prior losses to former champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Admitting immediately post-fight that fans may have just seen his final Octagon appearance, Lafayette striker, Poirier has remained non-committal in the time since, however, appearing at UFC 303 last weekend, weighed up a potential rubber match with Justin Gaethje.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“You know, I don’t like to leave things unsettled,” Dustin Poirier said. “We are 1-1, with one KO apiece. So, the rubber match? I don’t know, we gotta see.”

Dustin Poirier appears to shut door on retirement spectulation

And on social media overnight, Louisiana veteran, Poirier appeared to play up one final Octagon appearance – and poked fun at his pair of victories against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

“The Last Dance,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account. “Let ‘em know.”

The Last Dance. Let em know — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 1, 2024

“If Arman can’t fight let’s go again @MAKHACHEVMMA,” Dustin Poirier posted.

“Hey @TheNotoriousMMA it felt so nice, I did it twice ya bumskie,” Dustin Poirier wrote.

Hey @TheNotoriousMMA it felt so nice, I did it twice ya bumskie — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 1, 2024

In his most recent victory, Poirier featured at UFC 299 back in March, taking out the surging Benoit Saint Denis with a stunning second round knockout win in a rallying performance in Miami.

Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight in his final Octagon appearance?