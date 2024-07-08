Arman Tsarukyan confirms he will fight Islam Makhachev for title next: ‘The rest of you can take a seat’

Amid speculation regarding his ability to make an October return to take on undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev at UFC 308, number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan has confirmed he will be taking on the Russian next – urging other challengers to lay in wait.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured at UFC 300 back in April, taking on former champion and common-foe, Charles Oliveira in an officially billed title eliminator.

And landing a victory over the Sao Paulo finisher, Tsarukyan secured the number one rank in the division – albeit in a controversial win.

However, prior to even entering the Octagon, Armenian contender, Tsarukyan was involved in a brawl with an attendee at UFC 300, resulting in a subsequent fine and retroactive suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Arman Tsarukyan confirms he will take on Islam Makhachev next

And facing a race against time to take on Makhachev in a title fight rematch at UFC 308 later this year in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Tsarukyan claims he will be next in line to take on the pound-for-pound kingpin.

“I’m the one fighting for the title next,” Arman Tsarukyan posted on his official X account. “The rest of you can take a seat. #AndNew”

I’m the one fighting for the title next. The rest of you can take a seat #AndNew — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) July 8, 2024

Tsarukyan’s comments come on the back of recent calls from both Dustin Poirier for a title rematch with Makhachev himself – as well as the previously mentioned, Oliveira, whose own coach, Diego Lima confirmed he was in talks with UFC officials in a bid to draft his student in a title re-run before Tsarukyan.

“They [the UFC] really like Charles (Oliveira) – they want the best for Charles,” Diego Lima told said. “And I certainly made it clear that we wanted to return to the belt path. Both Charles and I want the belt. Now with Arman (Tsarukyan) suspended, there would be no name other than Charles Oliveira.”

“Charles is second in the ranking, and if you look at the rankings, there’s no one to fight with (Islam) Makhachev,” Lima explained. “(Dustin) Poirier just fought, (Justin) Gaethje also got knocked out. So the truth is that with Arman out of the game, I believe there is no one at 155 [pounds] to fight Makhachev other than Charles. So it’s certainly what we want, it’s what Charles wants.”

Who do you think wins in a title rematch at UFC 308: Arman Tsarukyan or Islam Makhachev?