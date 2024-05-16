Bobby Green set to fight Paddy Pimblett in grudge fight showdown at UFC 304 in Manchester

Calling his shot for a clash with polarizing grappling talent, Paddy Pimblett on enemy territory in Manchester, perennial lightweight challenger, Bobby Green is slated to meet the Liverpool star at UFC 304 on July 27. from the Co-op Live arena this summer.

Green, the current number fifteen ranked division contender, featured at UFC 300 back in April, landing a one-sided victory over veteran fan-favorite, Jim Miller over the course of three rounds in a bloody affair.

As for Pimblett, the former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion has been sidelined since last December, where he took home his own dominant unanimous decision win over common-foe, former interim champion, Tony Ferguson on the main card of UFC 296.

Bobby Green faces Paddy Pimblett in UFC 304 grudge match

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the pairing of Bobby Green and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 this summer in the promotion’s return to Manchester.

Prior to his victory over surefire Hall of Fame star, Miller, San Bernardino native, Bobby Green had dropped a hellacious KO defeat to Jalin Turner last year, which snapped an impressive two-fight winning spree.

Racking up a main event return knockout win over American Top Team star, Grant Dawson, veteran contender, Green had previously submitted the above-mentioned, Ferguson with a late third round arm-triangle choke.

Boasting an undefeated record inside the Octagon since his landing back in 2021, Huyton native, Pimblett has recorded consecutive wins over Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, Jordan Leavitt, Jared Gordon, and the above-mentioned, Ferguson.

UFC 304 is slated to take place on July 27. From the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England – with an undisputed welterweight championship rematch fight between Leon Edwards, and Belal Muhammad set to take main event honors.

In the co-headliner, interim heavyweight gold holder, Tom Aspinall takes on perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in another title fight re-run.