Paddy Pimblett agrees to spar Jake Paul: “Challenge accepted … I’ll beat you up Monday.”

Paddy Pimblett and Jake Paul may be on a collision course. Earlier this week, the English-born Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett accused professional boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul of having fixed matches.

In professional boxing, Paul has earned a perfect 6-0 record with four of these wins coming by way of KO/TKO. He has earned notable wins over Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley, among others. On the legitimacy of these matches, Pimblett said:

“Jake Paul is actually not that bad now, even though I think his fights are fixed … I don’t think the Tyron Woodley knockout was fixed because when you get knocked out like that and you land face first, if you’re not unconscious you’re going [puts arms out]. You can’t help it. That’s a human reaction. But I seen an angle of a punch he hit Anderson Silva with the other day when he sat down, and he didn’t even hit him.”

Paddy Pimblett and Jake Paul agree on a showdown

Upon hearing this, ‘The Problem Child’ Paul called out ‘The Baddy.’ Jake Paul challenged Pimblett to a sparring match and added that if the English fighter wins he’ll be paid $1,000,000 from Paul. However, if Jake Paul wins, Pimblett has to start working for Paul’s fighters union United Fighters Association.

Paddy Pimblett has ACCEPTED Jake Paul's $1million sparring challenge





Paddy wasted little time responding:

“Challenge accepted … If you want to come and spar get to the PI next week. I fight next Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday, and I’ll beat you up Monday.”

‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett has an upcoming fight at UFC 282. The lightweight fighter will be facing Jared Gordon On December 10 in Las Vegas. After he is done with that Saturday night fight, he will be ready for Jake Paul on Monday.

