Exclusive | Chris Daukaus predicts Paddy Pimblett will make the top 5 of the lightweight division: “He may challenge for the belt.”

UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus has backed Paddy Pimblett to enter the top five of the UFC’s lightweight division, and believes he may even fight for the 155lb title.

Chris Daukaus and Paddy Pimblett are both set to compete on the same upcoming UFC card. Daukaus faces off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, whilst Pimblett will fight Jared Gordon, both on UFC 281.

Daukaus likes Pimblett’s chances of defeating Gordan, stating the following in a recent interview with LowKickMMA:

“I think if he has the right type of gameplan against Jared (Gordon), if he doesn’t start getting crazy and start swinging wild, I think he can pick Jared apart. I think he might have the better ground game than Jared, I don’t wanna say for sure. But Paddy’s a little wild man, he’ll throw that to the wolves and just start throwing down. So it’ll be a good fight for however long it lasts.”

Chris Daukaus believes Paddy Pimblett will be a top 5 UFC lightweight

Not only does Chris Daukaus think Paddy Pimblett will succeed against Jared Gordon at UFC 282, he believes he will make it all the way to the top. The No.11 ranked heavyweight stated:

“He’ll definitely be a star for as long as it lasts. He’ll definitely break the top 10. I’ll say top 5. He may challenge for the belt. It depends on how things play out. If he keeps himself skinny, if he doesn’t jump up to 200lbs, 205. But yeah, I think he’ll be able to challenge for the belt, at least one day. Whether he gets it, that’s on him. But I definitely think he has the ability.”

Check out the full interview with Chris Daukaus below: