Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson Silva was fixed: “He didn’t even hit him.”

Paddy Pimblett has claimed that Jake Paul’s recent boxing match with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was fixed.

Jake Paul was been on a run of fights vs. retired or former UFC fighters, having taken on the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and most recently, Anderson Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ is undefeated, having amassed a pro record of 6-0, with 4 wins coming via KO.

Unsurprisingly, Paul has few friends in the world of MMA right now. One man who is clearly no fan of the YouTuber turned boxer is surging UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who had the following to say during an appearance on Pub Talk:

“They are a gang of idiots. I give Jake Paul his due now, he’s training that much he probably could beat some professional boxers.”

“He’s got unlimited funds and he hasn’t got to do anything else, he hasn’t got to go and do a job all he’s got to do is box,” continued Paddy Pimblett. “And he gets the best coaches in, the best nutritionists in, and stuff like that. Jake Paul is actually not that bad now, even though I think his fights are fixed.”

‘The Baddy’ admits that Jake Paul’s KO win over Tyron Woodley appears legit, but is not convinced of ‘The Problem Child’s’ win over Anderson Silva.

“I don’t think the Tyron Woodley knockout was fixed because when you get knocked out like that and you land face first, if you’re not unconscious you’re going [puts arms out]. You can’t help it. That’s a human reaction.”

“But I seen an angle of a punch he hit Anderson Silva with the other day when he sat down, and he didn’t even hit him.” (H/T MMA Weekly)

It is unclear who Jake Paul will fight next, although Nate Diaz is a name that has been floated as a potential opponent. Tommy Fury also has a longstanding rivalry with ‘The Problem Child’ and would be a valid next step for the 6-0 boxer.

Do you agree with Paddy Pimblett that Jake Paul’s fights are fixed?