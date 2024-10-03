UFC’s Ottman Azaitar saves manager Ali Abdelaziz from drowning

Dominance MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that whilst swimming on vacation in Hawaii, UFC lightweight contender, Ottman Azaitar acted quickly to “save” his life, claiming he got into trouble when he was unable to reach the bottom of a pool of water.

Azaitar, who last featured back in July of last year, succumbed to a second straight loss in the form of a TKO defeat against Fransisco Pardo, following a prior huge knockout loss against recent UFC Fight Night Paris feature, Matt Frevola at UFC 281.

A former Brave CF lightweight champion, Azaitar initially entered the UFC and improved on an undefeated run, landing a thirteenth straight win off the back of a knockout of Khama Worthy, and a prior knockout of Teemu Packalan in his first outing under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion.

Ottman Azaitar saves manager, Ali Abdelaziz from drowning in Hawaii

Ruled from a return next month at the Apex facility in a pairing with Darius Flowers, Azaitar was called into heroic action according to Ali Abdelaziz this week, who revealed to TMZ how the German-born fighter managed to save his life after he got into difficulty whilst swimming in Hawaii.

“Ottman’s (Azaitar) a great kid,” Ali Abdelaziz explained. “He has a big heart. He literally saved my life.

Still expected to be in attendance at UFC 307 this weekend in Salt Lake City, Abdelaziz will watch on as his client, Kayla Harrison takes on perennial bantamweight contender, Ketlen Vieira in a high-stakes title eliminator in Utah.

Providing an update on the immediate future of another client last month, Abdelaziz confirmed how undisputed welterweight titleholder, Belal Muhammad is targeting an end-of-year return at UFC 310 in December.

“Belal (Muhammad) wants to fight before the end of the year,” Abdelaziz said. “He would like to fight on December 7. There’s been talk about him fighting in December, but there’s no confirmation yet. But most likely you’re gonna see Belal [at the] end of the year.”

“It can be [against[ Shavkat (Rakhmonov), it can be Kamaru Usman, it can be whoever,” Abdelaziz explained. “Dana (White) makes the decisions, and whatever they [the UFC] want, Belal is gonna fight. It doesn’t matter who. Kamaru’s ready. Listen — Kamaru’s finally healthy. He got the surgery he needed. And I believe is one fight away from a title fight.”