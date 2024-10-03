Kayla Harrison Slams Henry Cejudo Over Comments: "Asinine ... Henry is a jealous little man”

Kayla Harrison went off on Henry Cejudo.

On Saturday, Harrison returns to the Octagon for her second promotional appearance after scoring a first-round submission against Holly Holm at UFC 300 in April. This time around, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo will be tasked with taking out No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira in a fight that has title eliminator written all over it.

Previewing their high-stakes scrap at UFC 307, Cejudo suggested that Vieira’s own experience as a judoka could present some problems for Harrison.

“It’s hard to bet against a girl like Kayla Harrison,” Cejudo said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman. “But I think out of all the girls right now at 135 pounds that could match her strength, because you know Vieira’s a judo blackbelt, as well, and in my opinion, she has better hands than Harrison. So it’s going to come down to the wrestling. “And I do feel like Kayla Harrison is going to bring the wrestling in, and that’s just what’s going to change it. But if Vieira can keep it on her feet, I think Kayla could be in trouble, dude. Her striking is no joke, man. She trains out there with Jose Aldo. If Kayla cannot take her down, it’s going to lean more towards Vieira’s side.”

Kayla Harrison threatens to ‘f*** Up’ Henry Cejudo

Responding to Cejudo’s comments, Harrison ripped ‘Triple C’ to shreds and accused him of being a “jealous little man” during an interview with Submission Radio.

“I don’t know why the hell they’re talking about a judo black belt making a difference like there are levels,” Harrison said. “That would be like me telling Henry, ‘Oh this kid wrestling in varsity in high school so you’re gonna struggle to take him down’. Benign. Asinine. That’s all right, I look forward to showing once again why Henry is a jealous little man” (h/t MMA News).

In another hilarious moment caught on camera, Harrison told her manager Ali Abdelaziz — who also represents Cejudo — that she’s going to “f*ck [Cejudo] up” and reiterated that the former two-division titleholder is just jealous because she has more Olympic medals than him.

Cejudo topped the podium at the 2008 Olympic Games, winning gold in the 55kg freestyle wrestling division. Harrison won her medals in 2012 and 2016.