Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Gable Steveson to Make MMA Debut at LFA 217

Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson will step into the mixed martial arts cage for the first time on September 12 when he faces Braden Peterson at LFA 217 in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Gable Steveson in MMA

The heavyweight bout takes place at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and serves as the co-main event for the Legacy Fighting Alliance card, which airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. The event is headlined by a bantamweight clash between Mitch McKee and Christian Strong.

Decorated Wrestling Career

Gable Steveson brings an exceptional wrestling background to his MMA debut. The 25-year-old captured Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling’s heavyweight division at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, becoming the youngest American heavyweight wrestler to claim Olympic gold at age 21. He defeated Georgia’s three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili with a dramatic comeback victory, scoring the final takedown with just seconds remaining.

At the University of Minnesota, Steveson established himself as one of the most dominant collegiate wrestlers in history. He won NCAA Division I championships in 2021 and 2022, becoming a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner – the award given to college wrestling’s top athlete. Steveson is one of only six wrestlers to win the Hodge Trophy multiple times and the only heavyweight to achieve this distinction more than once.

His college career included four Big Ten Conference championships, making him the first heavyweight in conference history to accomplish this feat. Steveson finished with a 103-3 career record at Minnesota, including a perfect 59-0 mark in dual competition. He was also a five-time All-American, the only wrestler in program history to achieve this honor.

Path to MMA

Before committing to mixed martial arts, Steveson explored multiple professional opportunities. He signed with WWE in 2021, becoming only the second Olympic gold medalist to join the company after Kurt Angle. However, his professional wrestling career lasted just over two years, concluding with his release in May 2024.

Steveson then attempted a transition to the NFL, signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2024 despite never playing organized football. He progressed through training camp but was ultimately released before the regular season.

His preparation for MMA has included extensive training with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Steveson served as a key training partner for Jones ahead of his November 2024 title defense against Stipe Miocic. Jones has praised Steveson’s potential, stating it’s “not a matter of if he’ll become a UFC champion, it’s when he’ll be a UFC champion”.

Steveson has also trained at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas and worked with various MMA coaches to develop striking and grappling skills beyond his wrestling foundation.

Opponent and Promotion Context

Peterson enters the bout with a 1-0 professional record after scoring a 14-second technical knockout victory over Chris Thompson in July under the Fusion Fight League banner. The 37-year-old Montana native stands 6’3″ and competes at heavyweight.

Formed in 2017 through the merger of Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship, LFA operates as a primary feeder league to the UFC. The promotion has sent over 260 fighters to the UFC, including eight champions across various weight divisions.

LFA CEO Ed Soares described Steveson’s debut as “a historic moment” and emphasized the significance of pairing his first professional fight with high-level competition.

The September 12 event marks Steveson’s official entry into professional combat sports after years of speculation about his fighting future.