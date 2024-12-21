Oleksandr Usyk Reveals His Top Song to Karaoke—And It’s a Classic

Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight boxing champion, recently shared his appreciation for “Low” by Lenny Kravitz, calling it one of his favorite songs for Karaoke. This was revealed shortly before his world title match against Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk’s Surprise Playlist: Why ‘Low’ by Lenny Kravitz Strikes a Chord

Known for his colorful personality, Usyk incorporates music and dance into his public appearances. He is often dancing and singing in training. His interest in Kravitz’s soulful track shows what impressive taste the Ukranian athlete has. “Low,” from Kravitz’s Raise Vibration album blends rock and soul elements.

Oleksandr Usyk’s love of music has been a consistent part of his public persona. From singing patriotic anthems like “Oi u luzi chervona kalyna” to dressing in eye-catching costumes during fight promotions, he has become known for his theatrical approach outside the ring. Earlier this year, he dressed as Agent 47 from The Hitman video game series.

If you ever see Oleksandr Usyk at the karaoke his first choice will be a Lenny Kravitz classic, as revealed in an interview with Matchroom Boxing.

As Usyk prepares for his December 21 rematch against Tyson Fury, fans are watching closely to see how the champion performs against his greatest rival.