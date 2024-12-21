Oleksandr Usyk Reveals His Top Song to Karaoke—And It’s a Classic

ByTimothy Wheaton
Oleksandr Usyk Reveals His Top Song to Karaoke—And It’s a Classic

Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight boxing champion, recently shared his appreciation for “Low” by Lenny Kravitz, calling it one of his favorite songs for Karaoke. This was revealed shortly before his world title match against Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk’s Surprise Playlist: Why ‘Low’ by Lenny Kravitz Strikes a Chord

@matchroom

The Champ Oleksandr Usyk in fine form On The Ground in Riyadh 😆 🎤🕺💇‍♂️🐇🍻 #UsykFury2 #RiyadhSeason #Champ #OleksandrUsyk #Boxing

♬ original sound – Matchroom Boxing

Known for his colorful personality, Usyk incorporates music and dance into his public appearances. He is often dancing and singing in training. His interest in Kravitz’s soulful track shows what impressive taste the Ukranian athlete has. “Low,” from Kravitz’s Raise Vibration album blends rock and soul elements.

READ MORE:  "I Don't Even Want to Be Here" - Tyson Fury Not Trying to Sell Oleksandr Usyk World Title Fight

Oleksandr Usyk’s love of music has been a consistent part of his public persona. From singing patriotic anthems like “Oi u luzi chervona kalyna” to dressing in eye-catching costumes during fight promotions, he has become known for his theatrical approach outside the ring. Earlier this year, he dressed as Agent 47 from The Hitman video game series.

If you ever see Oleksandr Usyk at the karaoke his first choice will be a Lenny Kravitz classic, as revealed in an interview with Matchroom Boxing.

As Usyk prepares for his December 21 rematch against Tyson Fury, fans are watching closely to see how the champion performs against his greatest rival.

READ MORE:  Oleksandr Usyk Compares Tyson Fury to a Snake and the Greatest Boxer He’s Ever Faced
READ MORE:  GWOAT Boxer Claressa Shields Earns Praise From Memphis Rapper GloRilla

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts