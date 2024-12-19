Oleksandr Usyk Compares Tyson Fury to a Snake and the Greatest Boxer He’s Ever Faced

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has compared Tyson Fury to a snake, suggesting he’s the greatest boxer he’s ever faced.

As we know, Oleksandr Usyk is easily one of the best fighters on the planet right now. When the dust settles on his incredible career, he may well go down in history as one of the greatest heavyweights ever. In order to cement that status, though, he’ll need to go out there and defeat Tyson Fury for a second time this weekend.

He’s already beaten him once via decision back in May. Now, Oleksandr Usyk wants to prove once and for all that he is the best. Tyson Fury, of course, is going to be taking this as seriously as he’s ever taken any fight in his life.

In the lead-up to the rematch, there’s been a great deal of back and forth talk between the two men regarding their respective legacies and careers. In a recent interview, Usyk spoke candidly about Fury and described him in a pretty interesting way.

Oleksandr Usyk praises Tyson Fury

In the attached interview, Usyk was asked whether or not Fury is the greatest fighter he’s ever faced.

“I think yes. Yeah … Yes, good. Big, good skills. Like a snake.”

Oleksandr Usyk certainly has a way with words. Throughout the course of his time in the sport, he has been winning people over through both his abilities in the ring and what he says on the microphone. He has quite the personality, and boxing will miss him when he’s gone.

Alas, right now, there’s a job to do. He needs to focus on the task at hand, which is dispatching of Tyson Fury once and for all. It isn’t going to be easy, but something tells us he’s going to be even more aggressive this time around.